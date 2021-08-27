Man arrested in sexual assault case after stand-off in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct after a stand-off with deputies Thursday morning.

The alleged victim was at Cherokee Medical Center seeking medical attention.

During that time, deputies responded at 8:15 a.m. to a home on 15th Street.

The sheriff’s office said the Cherokee County SWAT Team was able to convince the person to come out of the house after about an hour stand-off.

“All officers involved did an outstanding job in resolving the incident without the use of any force,” Sheriff Mueller said.

After the standoff the sheriff’s office obtained arrest warrants on Robert Douglas Thomson, 35, of Shelby, NC, after an hour long standoff this earlier Thursday morning.

Deputies said Thomson was charged with kidnapping, first degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Thomson is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.