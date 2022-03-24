ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested and charged a man Wednesday with the murder of his wife.

We previously reported that Rebecca Lacey Sorrow, 71, was found shot to death in a home along Glenn Cove Road.

Deputies identified Sorrow’s husband, Kenny Roger Turk, 69, as the suspect in the murder of his wife.

The sheriff’s office charged Turk with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Turk was being held at the Jacksonville Florida Sheriff’s Office jail awaiting extradition.

On Wednesday, Turk was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.