CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville, S.C. man was arrested on Monday in connection to a stabbing that occurred earlier this month.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Alan Baker, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime for a Feb. 4 incident on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

Officers said they arrived on scene shortly before 10:30 pm to find a woman who had sustained five puncture wounds in the abdomen.

Authorities said a man, later identified as Baker, fled the scene in a vehicle with another woman.

The victim was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.

Baker is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.