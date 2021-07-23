Man arrested for allegedly placing hot object on 4-year-old’s face

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence, South Carolina man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly placed a hot object on a 4-year-old’s face, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Dwayne Sowells, 27, was charged with great bodily injury upon a child and unlawful conduct toward a child, deputies said.

Sometime between July 2 and July 4, Sowells allegedly caused “significant” burns to the face and created a risk for disfigurement by placing a hot object on the 4-year-old’s face, according to deputies.

Sowells was taken to the Florence County Detention Center without bond, according to booking records.

The incident remains under investigation.

