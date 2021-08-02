Man arrested after double homicide in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested Friday afternoon for murdering two men on Winsmith Avenue on July 8.

Ronald Glenn, 73, and Matthew Book Jr., 56, were found dead in a home along Winsmith Avenue after police responded for a welfare check.

On July 30, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Spartanburg Police Department located and arrested Marcus Danta Batson.

According to arrest warrants, Batson beat both men to death.

Batson is charged with two counts of murder.