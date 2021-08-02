Man arrested after double homicide in Spartanburg

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested Friday afternoon for murdering two men on Winsmith Avenue on July 8.

Ronald Glenn, 73, and Matthew Book Jr., 56, were found dead in a home along Winsmith Avenue after police responded for a welfare check.

On July 30, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Spartanburg Police Department located and arrested Marcus Danta Batson.

According to arrest warrants, Batson beat both men to death.

Batson is charged with two counts of murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories