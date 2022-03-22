AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County, South Carolina man is behind bars accused of holding a woman hostage and biting the tip of her finger off.

The incident happened on Friday, March 18th on Wagon Train Trail in Aiken County.

According to the incident report, while the victim was getting her grandson ready, Rayford H. Cleveland, II was told to put on a shirt because he was only wearing jeans at the time.

The victim states that Cleveland stood in the doorway, took off his pants, and climbed over her on the bed and grabbed the child.

According to the victim, Cleveland did not attempt to hurt the child, but she did grab Cleveland telling him to let the child go while slapping him in the face several times.

The victims says that after telling her grandchild to get out of the house, Cleveland then grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back on the bed, and then, he grabbed her hand and began bending it backwards telling her he would break it.

The incident report continues with the victim saying that the grandchild return, and she told him to run again; however, this time, Cleveland put her finger in his mouth and bit the tip off.

The victim says that after that, they walked to the front of the door, she fell on the floor, and Cleveland pulled her back up by the hair taking her outside where they stayed until law enforcement arrived.

According to the report, when the responding officer arrived at the residence, the responding officer noticed a naked white man with his arm wrapped around the victim’s neck both with blood on them.

The report continues with the victim mouthing the words “help me,” and the responding officer drawing out his service weapon ordering Cleveland to let the victim go and to get on the ground.

After several attempts including another deputy stepping in to handcuff and Cleveland jumping up looking as if he was going to charge the officers on the scene, the responding officer discharged his taser striking Cleveland in the chest and the neck.

The responding officers say they attempted to speak to Cleveland while waiting on the ambulance to arrive, but they were unable to due to him being under the influence of what they say was some type of narcotics.

When the ambulance arrived, Cleveland was transported to the Aiken Emergency Room.

Cleveland was arrested with the charges of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Kidnapping.