Man allegedly broke into home with machete, led police on chase

South Carolina News

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly broke into a home with a machete and then led police on a chase down I-95, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Charles MacArthur Brogdon allegedly tried to break into a home at about 10:54 a.m. in the 700 block of South Cashua Drive, according to police. He was allegedly armed with a machete and a BB gun when he broke in through the front door.

Officers obtained a description of the vehicle and it was spotted on Palmetto Street.

Brogdon allegedly didn’t stop for police and got on I-95 and headed south, where he was arrested near mile-marker 147 after being stopped in traffic, according to police.

Brogdon was charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for a blue light, and simple possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

