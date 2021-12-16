Man accused of strangling 74-year-old woman to death

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW ) — An Horry County man has been charged with murder and burglary after authorities say a 74-year-old woman was strangled inside a residence in Little River.

Joseph Brian Fielis III is charged in the death of Kathleen Fielis, who was found dead by police on Dec. 4 inside a home on Greenbriar Drive, according to an Horry County police incident report. Police have not confirmed if the two are related.

The report said police went to the home about 10:30 p.m. and made contact with Joseph Fielis, who allowed officers into the residence. He was arrested after officers found the victim already dead in a bathroom.

According to arrest warrants, Joseph Fielis unlawfully entered the home through a window the night of the killing. There was evidence “that some type of assault” occurred in the residence, the warrants said.

Kathleen Fielis was identified as the victim Tuesday by the Horry County Coroner’s Office said. An autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Joseph Fielis was being held without bond Tuesday afternoon in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Horry County police are continuing to investigate. Count on News13 for updates.