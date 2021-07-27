Man accused of killing stepfather arrested after Spartanburg Co. standoff

SPARANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man who deputies said admitted to killing his stepfather was arrested after a standoff Monday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Cindy Lane in the Mayo community shortly before 11:00am for a report that a man had shot another man.

Darren Lee Grissom (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

When the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene, a man – later identified as 36-year-old Darren Lee Grissom – told them that he had shot his stepfather and that he was dead.

When deputies offered to call EMS for the injured man, Grissom refused and asked deputies to leave, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies told Grissom they could not leave, they said Grissom came out of the house with a shotgun pointed at his head.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene for the standoff which lasted around two hours before Grissom was taken into custody.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 62-year-old Joseph Edward Breeze.

Grissom was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Investigators said they still don’t know the motive for the shooting.

Grissom is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.