COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members say they are at a “loss for words” after learning that six relatives were found dead in a burned Colleton County home.

David and Monique Magwood told News 2 that several of their family members were inside the home that caught fire along Folly Creek Lane on Sunday.

David Magwood said he lost his 101-year-old mother during the fire.

“I can’t say what happened, but I do know one thing. I was expecting, all through life, for my mom to go to bed (at night) and not wake up in the morning. And when I heard what I heard, I was very dissatisfied. It wasn’t nice at all. But anyway, it is what it is. It’s in the hands of the man upstairs,” he said.

Agencies responded to a house fire in the Green Pond community around 11:00 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the home on fire, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue officials said the roof had already collapsed on one end and fire was visible from the remaining roof and several windows when crews arrived.

An injured woman was found at the scene and airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

“The injured woman advised that there were victims inside the home. During extinguishment and overhaul, Firefighter-Paramedics discovered six victims inside the home. All six were deceased,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

During an investigation, Colleton County deputies obtained information that led to the arrest of Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, for the only surviving victim’s attempted murder.

Ryan Manigo, booking photo, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

The seven victims have not been identified as of Monday morning.

Manigo attended a bond hearing at the Colleton County Magistrates Office on Monday where he currently faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He was denied bond.

“I want Ryan to know that he’ll never be forgiven,” said one family member when speaking directly to Manigo during Monday afternoon’s hearing. “When you did, you hurt us- you took away our matriarch of our family. Someone who took you in and fed you just as her own. I just wish you get the worse charges ever. I really wish you death. I wish they give you the death penalty. What you did is brought death to us … thank God one got away to be able to tell us what actually happened in that house. We hate you.”

“I just want to know why,” said another family member. “What was your motive? … I hope that you will get what you deserve if you are found totally guilty of all the charges that are brought against you. You’re talking about six lives and the seventh got away to tell us what happened.”

Deputies previously said additional charges are pending the identification and autopsy of the six people who were found dead at the Folly Creek Lane home.

A murder investigation is underway. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit is assisting.