Man, 9-year-old girl die in South Carolina hunting accident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl and an adult man in what is believed to be a hunting accident.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, the victims were discovered about a half a mile off of the 1700 block of Barracada Road on Wednesday afternoon.

SCDNR confirmed the details of the incident.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire and Rescue responded to the call, but SCDNR is the investigating agency.

The Colleton County Coroner’s office reported to the scene as well.

WCBD has reached out to Colleton County Coroner’s Office and will continue following this story.