GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 56-year-old man was arrested on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

James Dukes turned himself in at the Goose Creek Police Department on March 2nd after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Dukes, who was a stepfather to the 15-year-old boy, allegedly exposed his genitals to the juvenile and attempted to engage in unwanted sexual activity over what the teen described as several years.

According to a report from the Goose Creek Police Department, the teen told investigators that he would run to his bedroom and lock the door after Dukes would appear and tell him to commit sexual acts.

The teen also said that he eventually became aware of a camera situated in a bedroom, pointed at a bed, and knew it would be recording when a red light was flashing. He was unclear about what was captured on the camera or how long it has been there.

In the report, the teen told investigators about at least one incident in which his mom was aware, but she allegedly told her juvenile son not to tell anyone about it.

The juvenile told police that he did not tell anyone out of fear that no one would believe him.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dukes’ arrest earlier this month. The 56-year-old then turned himself in, with an attorney at his side, on March 2nd and was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center.