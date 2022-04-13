GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry woman is set to appear on the popular gameshow, ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

Ashley Fabian is from Goose Creek and is a graduate of both Stratford Highschool and the College of Charleston.

She said she has always been a fan of the show and has been doing the puzzles on her phone for years.

Fabian said she sent in an audition tape telling them about herself, which included growing up in the Lowcountry and her budding career as an opera singer and finance blogger.

She said one of the coolest parts of being on the show was meeting fellow South Carolinian, Vanna White.

“I told Vanna I was from South Carolina and she was like ‘no way me too!’ — it was really funny to talk about that with her,” Fabian said.

While the episode was taped back in December, it will air Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.