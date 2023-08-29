JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry woman passed an amazing milestone over the weekend as she turned 105 years old and she celebrated all weekend long.

Beatrice Graham is also known as “Bee” or “Mama Bee”. She is now Jasper County’s oldest resident and is among the oldest in South Carolina.

Her family named this weekend the “Let’s Bee Grand weekend.”

A service was held Sunday morning at Coosawhatchie Baptist church. Everyone in attendance was able to wish Mama Bee a happy 105th birthday.

“[It] makes me feel like I wanna be here a little longer. Just to see how we coming together. My God, I thank you,” Graham said.

Family and friends traveled from across the country to celebrate Beatrice. Happy Birthday Mama Bee!