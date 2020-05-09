Lowcountry traveler stuck in Africa amid coronavirus pandemic

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (CNN/WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman and her travel partner have been stuck at the Ivory Coast for 47 days due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down boarder in Africa.

Sarah Saunders, of Isle of Hope, and Gabe Foulkes, known by their website as “The Nomaddicts” say the first problem with heading home is that Saunders is from South Carolina and Foulkes is from British Columbia. The two would have to split up to leave Africa.

“We’d have to split up, I don’t think that we could go to the same country, and the other problem, I don’t know that like here, the cases are still pretty limited,” Saunders said. “It hasn’t blown out of the water like people were expecting it to or like it has in the States.”

The pair says that despite a 9 p.m. curfew, life is almost business as usual in their part of the world.

“Some bars, and some businesses are closed, but the markets are open, people are still on the street doing their shopping. Nobody really wears a mask,” Saunders said.

Saunders and Foulkes say they are wearing masks when they go out in public and are in great spirits overall. They say they keep busy every day by gardening, baking banana break and playing games.

“I mean it started out as this kind of joke, you know, we’re going to be a here awhile and we might as well get the lend going,” Saunders said. “But now we actually have a couple of vegetables going and the compost is like looking great. So were like, ‘oh sweet’.”

Foulkes says gardening gives them something to do, other than playing ping pong all day.

The pair’s original plan was to hitchhike to South Africa by Christmas, but they say that timeline is no longer feasible. They say they are now trying to figure out their next move, which could be in the U.K. or traveling throughout Asia.