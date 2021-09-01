Lowcountry restaurant asks rude and disrespectful customers to ‘eat somewhere else’ as they face staffing shortages

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some customers are becoming more irritated as restaurants across the Lowcountry deal with staffing shortages.

Managers at the Italian Bistro in Sangaree are kindly asking rude and disrespectful customers to keep it moving.

Amanda Martin, who is the dining room manager, has worked at the Sangaree restaurant for about nine years. “Over the years it has been good; it has been a little crazy over the past year or so,” she said.

Changes were put into place at the restaurant as COVID-19 became a reality.

“We did shut down for a little while. We did a good, deep cleaning,” said Martin. “We’ve been open since July of last year.”

But with fewer employees available in the market, service can take a little longer.

“I get it. Food is taking a little longer to come out. The girls that are here, they’re working doubles sometimes five nights a week,” she explained.

While most customers have been understanding – some have not.

The dining room manager at the restaurant’s Knightsville location finally made a sign that says, “If you are in a hurry or unable to maintain a respectful manner to our employees and understand that we are doing our best to serve you, we kindly ask that you eat somewhere else. Disrespect or abuse directed at our staff will not be tolerated.”

“The girls are tired,” said Martin. They are loyal; they come every day. They are good people; we just want them to be treated like that.”

The bottom line: you are simply being asked to show a little patience when going out to eat or picking up food from a local restaurant.