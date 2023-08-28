BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Right now — Idalia is on track to hit Beaufort County Wednesday night. Some people I spoke with aren’t very worried but others are getting ready – just in case the weather turns.

Larry Toomer, owner of Bluffton Oyster Company, said, “I don’t take anything for granted. I’ve seen them come and go. I’ve seen them hit us. I’ve seen them miss us by a long way.”

With each day, Idalia gets even stronger. Right now – it’s projected to be a category three hurricane when it makes landfall.

If the storm remains on track, it’ll touch down in Florida Wednesday morning. By Wednesday night, it’ll hit the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says – they’re monitoring Idalia. In a statement to News 3, the sheriff’s office says in part:

“We urge our community members to evaluate their emergency plans to ensure that they have everything they may need if we see any severe weather in our area.”

Toomer has lived in Bluffton his whole life. He’s weathered a few storms – like Matthew seven years ago – and David in 1979. One thing he’s learned, it’s better to prepare than not at all.

“Don’t wait till the last minute to do what you can do ahead of time. You know, luckily we have a few days and, you know, just go ahead and go through the routine. Even if it’s just a drill instead of a real alarm,” Toomer explained.

On Monday, he and his crew battled the scorching heat and started bracing for the storm. They tore down a floating dock and pulled it out of the water. They also started taking boats out of the marina.

“I’ll take all our small boats and stuff and take them and put them on trailers and take them out of the water to higher ground,” said Toomer. “I’ll be monitoring it, you know, every day until it’s gone.”

He suggests locals should get ready just in case.

“Think of it as if it’s coming. And if it doesn’t, then that’s just a blessing. And it won’t take too long to get back into normal routine.”

WSAV will continue to track Idalia online and in our newscasts.