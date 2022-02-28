SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – From bouquets to centerpieces, the frontline staff at Summerville Medical Center felt compassion and gratitude, thanks to a newly married couple here in the Lowcountry.

Thanks to newlyweds Isaiah and Sterling Singleton, many wedding pieces were delivered to ICU, COVID, ER, and respiratory therapy staff at Summerville Medical Center on Sunday.

“We both have family and friends we have lost to COVID, and I have seen what the staff goes through,” they said. “In a time like now when people are working as hard as they are…I think they are the most selfless and underappreciated people. I have them to thank for all the family and friends that had COVID and are still with us today.

Frontline staff at Summerville Medical Center got a special surprise Sunday morning | Via Summerville Medical Center

Newly married couple Isaiah and Sterling Washington | Via Summerville Medical Center

Spokesperson Kelly Bowen said the couple met while attending Charleston Southern University and they just tied the knot on Saturday.

The father of the bride stopped by the hospital Sunday morning and delivered centerpieces, bridesmaids’ bouquets, and even the bride’s bouquet, Bowen said.

In addition, the magnolia branches included with the bouquets came from a magnolia tree planted by the parents of the bride on the day she was born.