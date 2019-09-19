Lowcountry man is charged with killing his wife after reporting her as missing

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) -A Lowcountry man has been charged with killing his wife after reporting her as missing.

James Stan Yarborough is now in jail after allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body.

On Tuesday, Summerville Police were called to the Yarborough home on Waring Street.

Investigations then responded to a rural area in Dorchester County.

They found the body of Karan Yarborough in the woods.

Neighbors of the Yarboroughs say they remember Karen fondly.

Neighbor, Ken Boleman had this to say, “She just had an incredible smile. You know it’s hard to believe that any of my neighbors could be gone at any time. We know it can happen but we really don’t dwell on it too much”.

Yarborough has three pending charges including murder, obstruction of justice and weapons violations.

The investigation is ongoing.