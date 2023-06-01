BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry agency designed to give vital legal help to people who need it, but can’t afford it is expanding its reach.

Now the group is opening its third office, this one on Lady’s Island.

The satellite office is inside the Lowcountry Outreach business plaza at 80 Lady’s Island Drive.

Lowcountry Legal Volunteers is one of several local nonprofits to share the donated space within the new outreach center, which is now operated by St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

The agency held 24 legal clinics, helping more than 400 people a year, and proving more than $2.5 million in free legal services. Court cases, custody issues, and important legal battles can change their lives and families.

“Everything from family law, we help abused women escape terrible situations, we get child support for children,” explains Anne Caywood, Executive Director, Lowcountry Legal Volunteers. “We do simple wills and power of attorneys. We do simple defense and eviction defense and help people in unsafe housing out of those circumstances.”

“Just this morning we helped a lady escape homelessness,” continued Caywood. “She is not local to Hilton Head Island and one of our volunteers was able to help her so she won’t be evicted this week.”

“People come to us at their lowest point and they wouldn’t have legal services otherwise. Our greatest mission is to make lives better for local families and local children.”

“It’s a natural fit for our organization and St. Peter’s and our shared mission to help those in need,” said Anne Caywood. “We are here to help our clients remove obstacles in their paths and achieve the best possible outcomes. St. Peter’s helps us do that by providing additional office space where there is a great need. Together, we’re creating equal access to justice.”

Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston will mark the special occasion with a blessing of the outreach center at 2:30 p.m. June 4. LCLV’s new location will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning June 15. To learn more if you qualify for services, call (843) 815-1570 or go online to apply at lowcountrylegalvolunteers.org.

Lowcountry Legal Volunteers also has office space in Hardeeville at 36 Main St.

Its main office is located within the 14th Circuit Family Justice Center at 108 Traders Cross in Okatie.