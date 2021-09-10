Lowcountry hospitals partner for vaccine education campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Using billboards and radio advertisements, five Lowcountry hospitals have joined forces for the “Get the Facts, Get the Vax,” campaign.

Roper Saint Francis, Trident Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are participating.

The public service announcements will run throughout the month of September.

“If we see it on a billboard we’re more likely to believe it. We hear it on the radio, there’s likely some substance to that. Versus the social media outlets which all of us are terrified of what we’re reading,” said Doctor Karen Gersch of Trident Medical Center.

With the threat of a new variant, called “Mu,” doctors say that vaccinations are the key to build immunity against future mutations

“As soon as we can have vaccinations across the board the quicker our antibodies are built. The more antibodies we have the less likely a virus is going to be sustainable in our body,” said Gersch. “The less likely a virus is sustainable in our body the less likely it’s going to mutate to create another variant.”

Hospitals we talked to say that the vaccine helps reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death from the virus.

“The vaccines haven’t just been given to a couple of people, or thousands of people, or millions of people. There have been over a billion doses of this vaccine given. We know that it is safe and we know that it is effective,” said Doctor Jeffery DiLisi of Roper Saint Francis.

Before the campaign starts, the Johnson VA Medical Center says its vaccination numbers have increased recently.

“We’re happy to have them come in because we want them to come in and be vaccinated. Protect them, protect their families, protect their fellow veterans and their community,” said the center’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Chris Blasy.