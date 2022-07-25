SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — A Lowcountry legislator is breaking with her own party when it comes to the issue of contraception.

“I come under fire for some of these votes and that’s ok because I know I am doing the right thing no matter what,” explained Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace. “That is what duty is and my oath is.”

Mace says her duty, in this case, was to be one of just eight Republican House members to vote for a bill protecting birth control for women nationwide.

“These are issues that every single American agrees on,” Mace says. “There is no disagreement here. The vast majority of Americans want to make sure women have access to birth control.”

The measure would create a statutory right for people to access birth control and protect a range of contraceptive methods, as well as ensure health care providers have a right to provide contraception services to patients.

The vote was 228-195.

All 195 “no” votes came from Republicans.

“That has been rushed to the floor with no oversight and without a single hearing,” said Rep. John Joyce, (R) Pennsylvania.

Mace says her personal experience — being raped at 16 and dropping out of school at 17 — shaped her feelings and her vote.

“It was an experience, a traumatic experience for me personally, mentally, physically, and emotionally,” said Mace. “And that trauma for a woman or a girl that goes through that, anyone that goes through that is traumatizing and its life long trauma.”

The Congresswoman who says she is “pro-life” is concerned that legislation like the “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” is being debated in South Carolina right now, which would ban abortions from conception without any exceptions for rape and incest could actually lead to more issues than it solves.

“I am disappointed in some of my former colleagues in the SC statehouse that are trying to strip out some of those exceptions that were thoughtfully put in to protect women and girls that had been raped.”

“The root of the problem is that women across the country feel like they have to have an abortion,” Mace said. “And there are some rural counties in the state of South Carolina that don’t have a single OBGYN. How is that woman supposed to get birth control to prevent herself from getting pregnant. It’s a sad state of affairs.”

“The message to women around the country is that we are going to be there to protect your health care because birth control, not only does it prevent people from getting pregnant and thereby reducing the number of abortions we have in this country, but also there are birth control measures that help women’s health. So there are several reasons we should be doing this.”

While the House did pass the contraception bill, it faces a tough road in the Republican-led Senate, where it is “not” expected to get the 10 Republican votes it will need to pass.