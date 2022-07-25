HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The summertime is a popular season for sea turtles to hatch and nest, but if you’re planning to hit the beach anytime soon, you may have to be on the lookout for those sea creatures.

Sea turtle season is still going strong with over 375 nests so far. Of those 375 nests, 60 of them have hatched. And, that’s better than last year. The sea creatures are popular among many visitors across Hilton Head, but it’s important to be kind to the beach says Director of Sea Patrol, Amber Kuehn.

“So beach etiquette is a huge part of being on a nesting habitat and making It a successful nesting season filling in those holes, removing your beach equipment at night that’s chairs, tents, towels, toys, anything that you have brought take back with you”.

During the day, make sure you keep the beach nice and tidy and do not leave behind any belongings. At night it is important to note that these creatures come out at night, to try and make it to sea. Do not use any light besides amber lights. Flashing any light like a red light or flashlight will disturb them. Remember the moon is their best friend and the only one they should see.

Also, remember if you do happen to see these creatures, federal law says you cannot touch them.

