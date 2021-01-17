Longtime SC councilwoman dies of COVID-19

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A longtime councilwoman in South Carolina’s Anderson County has died from COVID-19.

County officials said Gracie Floyd died Friday. She was 75.

Floyd had been a member of Anderson County Council for more than two decades and was the longest-serving council member.

The Independent Mail reports Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said county flags will fly half-staff in honor of Gracie Floyd, effective Saturday.

Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts says Floyd helped introduce him to residents when he was first running for office. He says she will be missed.

Known as Mrs. Gracie, the councilwoman was also an educator for 30 years, according to the county website. She was the proud mother of two sons, Gregory and Kenny.