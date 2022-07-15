HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) — Outdoor clothing store, Patagonia, will be coming to Hilton Head, SC, and partnering with the SC Department of Natural Resources to help build an oyster reef along the 18th fairway of the world famous Harbortown Golf Links on July 27 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the Patagonia Action Works program.

The “living shoreline” will help slow the erosion rate along the shoreline and create a critically important habitat for larval oysters, fish, crab, and shrimp.

No experience is required for the project.

Visit Patagonia Action Works to RSVP.