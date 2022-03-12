FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Florence at the Florence Regional Airport.

Trump supporters have already been waiting at the airport ahead of his scheduled event.

Among speakers at the event will be Governor Henry McMaster, Russell Fry, Katie Arrington, SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick, Brandon Judd, College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz, and entrepreneur Graham Allen.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the event beginning at 4 p.m. Trump will give remarks at 7 p.m.

A “No Drone Zone” is also in effect.

