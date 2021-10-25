LIVE: First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, has made her way to visit Joint Base Charleston and MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center.

Biden will visit the Hollings Cancer Center as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She is very involved in breast cancer awareness as some of her friends experienced it in the early 90s.

After losing a friend to the disease, she began educating people on breast cancer.

Hollings Cancer Center officials say they plan to show the First Lady the work they do, including a program based in Black churches called Train the Trainer.

“What happens is our team goes out there and it’s a pretty extensive training. It’s a ton of things that people need to do to try and know when to get screened and lifestyle and other changes that are important,” said Dr. Raymond Dubois, MUSC College of Medicine.

Dubois also says as part of her visit, they plan to have the First Lady meet some of the staff and students at the center, including students from their HBCU program that attend MUSC.

The White House announced that the First Lady will also stop at Joint Base Charleston to host a joining forces event with military families.