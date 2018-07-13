Lightning strike sends 15 soldiers to hospital in SC

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Fifteen soldiers in South Carolina escaped injury when lightning struck nearby during a training exercise.



Fort Jackson spokesman Pat Jones told news outlets the soldiers were under a lightning-safe structure shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday when lightning struck about 160 feet (50 meters) away.



Fifteen soldiers were taken to a Columbia hospital and were released after being checked Thursday evening. There were no injuries.



The soldiers were members of the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.



Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training installation, with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there annually.

