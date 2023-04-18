BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — It started with one Lowcountry man’s goal, to help give kids in Africa books to read and to learn.

Now five years later he continues to support kids and schools in staggering numbers.

It started in 2018 when Roy Austin visited Kenya.

His vacation turned into a passion, to help kids and give them a chance at a better life, one book at a time.

That’s where Libraries for Kids International came in.

He created the 501(c)(3) charity to get books overseas to rural areas that had none.

He saw the fact that dozens of kids in one class would have to share one book.

A library was not even in the thought process for these rural areas just getting by.

Roy started by sending a few books via the mail to one school in Kenya.

Now five years later one school has turned into more than 3300.

One class of 750,000 students.

Those boxes of books are now shipping containers full of everything from textbooks to encyclopedias, to novels just for reading.

“A 13-year-old boy said ‘I like the encyclopedias because they open up the world to me,'” explains Roy Austin. “All he knew was his little village. He said before the books came he was failing science. After the books came it was his favorite subject. So it has an amazing impact and it’s always fun to sit down and talk to these kids are hear their dreams and hopes for the future.”

Austin says the Pandemic made it harder than ever to raise funds, especially for a newly formed nonprofit.

With a lot of hard work, and some wonderful, caring supporters, they persevered and in just 3 years created more than 3,000 libraries in rural areas of Kenya.

But there is much more to do! Kenya has over 6,753 rural schools and approximately 1.5 million children with little or no electricity or internet. The goal is to supply all rural Kenyan schools with a library. Looking ahead we have a waiting list of countries needing help and are collaborating with other non-profits to expand into Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and beyond.

Libraries for Kids International is holding its World Book Day celebrity gala this Saturday night at Martin Family Park in Bluffton.

There will be Nobel Peace Prize finalists, authors and local celebrities at every table, and four chefs cooking up a feast.

It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 22.

If you would like to buy a ticket, they only cost $150.

Or, you can make a tax-deductible donation.