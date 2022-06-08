COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A woman has given the University of South Carolina 100 cards and letters she received as a girl from Anne Frank’s father, Otto Frank.

Cara Wilson-Granat first wrote to Otto Frank in 1957, when she was 12. Last year, she published a book about their correspondence, which lasted until Frank’s death in 1980.

The Post and Courier reports that she has now given Frank’s letters to the university’s Anne Frank Center.

Wilson-Granat said during a news conference Wednesday that the letters got students talking about antisemitism, racism and bullying.