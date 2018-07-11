Lawsuit: South Carolina voting system vulnerable to hacking

South Carolina election officials are accused in a new lawsuit of failing to keep the state’s voting processes secure.

The State newspaper reports the suit filed Tuesday says the South Carolina Election Commission has deprived voters of their constitutional right to vote by failing to provide a reliable voting system.

The suit filed by a businessman and a former state lawmaker says the state’s thousands of digital voting machines are antiquated, leave no paper trail and have “deep security flaws” making them vulnerable to hacking.

Commission executive director Marci Andino told the newspaper she hadn’t seen the lawsuit and had no comment. Andino says the commission knows its voting machines are near the end of their 15-year life cycle and wants to replace them before the 2020 presidential election.

