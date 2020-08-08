Lawsuit: South Carolina school expelled student after reporting sexual assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A former student at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, is suing the school over allegations that it was reckless and negligent when an administrator expelled her hours after she reported being sexually assaulted.

The Greenville News reports that the student told Furman police in October 2019 that a Furman University football player had given her alcohol and marijuana and later had sex with her without her consent.

The student claims that she was then expelled for consuming alcohol.

The suit also names Furman University as a defendant.

Neither the student nor the football player are identified in the suit.