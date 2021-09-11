Lawsuit aims to end secrecy over ethics complaints in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit is asking a federal judge to overturn a requirement in South Carolina ethics laws that makes it illegal for anyone who files a complaint against a public official from talking about it unless the complaint is found valid.

The lawsuit is filed by a whistleblower who says a state lawmaker broke ethics laws by voting in favor of a special interest.

The suit says the interest paid the legislator $108,000 over three years through contracts with firms with ties to the lawmaker.

The State Ethics Commission rejected the complaint after discussing it behind closed doors. The name of the lawmaker or special interest wasn’t released.

