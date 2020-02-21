Lawsuit: 52 people faked Uber accidents for insurance money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (The State) — A car insurance company says in a lawsuit that some South Carolina residents deliberately caused hit-and-run accidents while in Uber rides as part of an insurance scam.

The lawsuit from James River Insurance says 52 people were involved in a scheme that cost the company more than $75,000 in claims.

The case involves 21 collisions reported to the company in the Columbia area between June 2017 and January 2019.

Many of those involved allegedly knew each other.

The FBI’s Columbia office declined to say if it is investigating.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Uber couldn’t be reach for comment.