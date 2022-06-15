COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A $13.8 billion budget that sends hundreds of dollars of rebates to many South Carolina taxpayers as well as cutting their income tax rates is on its way to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The House and Senate each passed a compromise spending plan Wednesday.

It also would raise the minimum salary for teachers from $36,000 to $40,000, put $1 billion extra into road repair and expansion and give state employees a 3% raise and $1,500 bonus.

The 2022-23 fiscal year budget also raises a number of state law enforcement salaries and sets aside about $1 billion in case this is the year the economy craters.