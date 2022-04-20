COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry lawmaker has filed a bill that would pardon 20% of South Carolinians who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession on April 20 of every year.

State Representative JA Moore (D-Berkeley) filed legislation to designate April 20 as “420 Day” in the Palmetto State and require the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon to pardon 20% of incarcerated South Carolinians who have only been convicted of simple possession of marijuana on that date every year.

“Possession of marijuana is a nonviolent offense and it’s a crime that has been enforced unjustly since its inception,” Moore said. “We need to force a conversation on this issue and that is the intention of my bill.”

Meanwhile, SC Rep. Deon Tedder (D-Charleston) is pushing for a bill where the scent of marijuana alone would not provide law enforcement with reasonable suspicion or probable cause to support a stop, search, seizure, or arrest.

A move to allow medical marijuana in South Carolina was approved by the South Carolina Senate this year, it is awaiting discussion in the House.