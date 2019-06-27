Law enforcement helicopter crashes in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A law enforcement agency’s helicopter crashed at a South Carolina airport Wednesday sending the pilot to the hospital with injuries.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison (SLED), one of their MD 500 helicopters crashed at the Summerville Airport around 4 p.m.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, was injured with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

SLED says the helicopter was flying a mission for Dorchester County authorities.

The agency noted that this is the first ever crash of a SLED helicopter.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.