‘Large, pink & elusive:’ S. Carolina police seek ruinous pig

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are on the hunt for a pig they say has been “wreaking havoc” in people’s yards.

Sumter police posted on their Facebook page that the department had received calls over the weekend about a “large, pink and elusive” pig suspected of causing damage in some neighborhoods.

Officers warned people not to try to approach the hefty hog.

Police say they have asked officials with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for help in finding the porcine renegade.

