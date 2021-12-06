Landscaper sent to prison after fire at neighbor’s home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina landscaper who burned down a neighbor’s home after threatening him for money has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Herald reports that Jacob Lee Cabasal pleaded guilty in York County court to two counts of second-degree arson and harassment before South Carolina Circuit Judge Dan Hall handed down the sentence.

Prosecutors said Cabasal had threatened Herman Pringle and another neighbor with demands they hire him at exorbitant rates to do landscaping and became irate when they refused.

Home security video showed Cabasal pouring gasoline on the doors of Pringle’s home.