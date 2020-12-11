Kidnapping, murders part of largest RICO case in SC history

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling holds up a cell phone while discussing contraband cell phones outside of Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Stirling and other law enforcement authorities gathered to discuss a federal indictment of 40 alleged members and associates of a South Carolina gang on racketeering charges ranging from drug and firearm charges to those related to a murder, a kidnapping and two drive-by shootings. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have indicted 40 people on murder, kidnapping and other charges in what they say is South Carolina’s largest racketeering conspiracy in history.

Officials say the crimes stem from four inmates ordering hits and trafficking drugs on contraband cellphones while behind bars.

All 40 defendants are alleged to be affiliated with or a member of a gang known as the Insane Gangster Disciples.

Thirty-five of the 40 defendants could face life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say the case shows a need for the federal government to pass a law allowing states to jam cellphone signals in prison.