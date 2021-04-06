Key deadline looming in days at South Carolina Statehouse

The South Carolina Statehouse and a flower bed designed as the state logo is seen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. State senators are deciding on a standardized look to the South Carolina flag. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A key deadline for legislation is coming up soon at the South Carolina Statehouse.

Thursday marks the crossover deadline. Any bill that passes the House or Senate after that deadline must get a two-thirds vote in the other chamber to be considered.

That high bar makes it difficult to take up issues that have significant opposition.

A few bills that are trying to pass one chamber before the crossover deadline are a hate crimes bill in the House and a Senate proposal to allow medical marijuana.

The General Assembly’s regular session ends on May 13.