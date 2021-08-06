Kentucky man drowns at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man drowned Wednesday night and was pulled from the ocean in Myrtle Beach, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Andrew Smith, 44, was pulled from the water near 22nd Avenue South at about 10:10 p.m., Willard said. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m.

Smith was visiting from Lawrenceburg, Kentucky with his family, who was swimming in the water with him, Willard said.

His cause of death has been ruled asphyxiation due to drowning.