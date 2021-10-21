Juvenile guards wanted: Must endure long shifts, violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Looking for work in South Carolina? Juvenile Justice corrections officers get $35,000 a year to start, but the shifts are grueling and violence is an ever-present danger.

Eden Hendrick just took over South Carolina’s Office of Juvenile Justice.

She told lawmakers that she has 232 corrections officer vacancies — more than she has officers.

She says no one is applying.

The starting salary was recently bumped up from $30,000 a year, and she’s hiring a recruiting firm to help.

But she testified Tuesday that there’s no way the office’s problems will get fixed anytime soon.

