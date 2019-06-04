South Carolina father convicted of murder in 5 kids' deaths

Video via WIS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on the South Carolina father accused of killing his five children (all times local):



2:15 p.m.



Jurors have found a South Carolina father guilty of five counts of murder for killing his young children.



The Lexington County jury had the case a little over six hours before unanimously reaching the guilty verdicts against 37-year-old Timothy Jones Jr. around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.



Now the same jurors will come back Thursday for a separate proceeding to decide if Jones faces the death penalty or life in prison.



Prosecutors say Jones killed one child by making him exercise for hours after he broke an electrical outlet in their Lexington home in August 2014. Several hours later, he then strangled the other four children. The kids were between ages 1 and 8.



Jones' lawyers argued he was insane from undiagnosed schizophrenia made worse by using synthetic marijuana.



Jones showed no reaction when the verdicts were read.



