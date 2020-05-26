Judge: SC voters don’t need witness to sign absentee ballot

A voter fills out her ballot at a primary polling place, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A federal judge says people voting by absentee ballot in South Carolina don’t have to have a witness sign the voting papers.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs on Monday ordered South Carolina officials to not enforce the requirement for a witness signature on ballots in the June 9 primary or any ensuing runoff elections.

She found having to seek a witness increases the chance that a voter would contract or spread the coronavirus.

Childs, however, did not permanently strike down the requirement as unconstitutional.

Childs also refused to extend the election day cutoff for receiving absentee ballots.