Judge rules school board member can’t take back resignation

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled a school board member in South Carolina couldn’t cancel his resignation by sending another email three days later.

Anderson County School District 2 Trustee Stu Shirley sent an email to the board saying he was resigning immediately on May 14 after a meeting over whether to buy out the superintendent’s contract.

Shirley sent another email three days later saying he rescinded his resignation.

But the board split 3-3 on a vote whether to let Shirley back on the board and a lawsuit was filed.

The Independent-Mail of Anderson says Judge Cordell Maddox ruled against Shirley, saying the board removed his photo, biography and email from its website immediately, showing the intent of the members.