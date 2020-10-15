Judge rules law firms can get $75M in S. Carolina settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge is allowing two law firms to collect $75 million from the state of South Carolina for helping negotiate a settlement with the federal government over nuclear material left at a former nuclear weapons plant.

But a lawyer who sued over the payment says an appeal is planned. A fair government foundation sued over the settlement, saying it was astronomical.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee said state law allows the attorney general to pay any costs for legal work from settlement money.

South Carolina and the federal government agreed to the $600 million to remove plutonium from a site near Aiken.