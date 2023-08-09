COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Bentley Price on Monday denied a motion made by Alex Murdaugh seeking to vacate his confession in an insurance fraud and wrongful death case involving his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield died in 2018 after what was described as a “trip and fall accident” at the Murdaugh’s family property known as Moselle.

Murdaugh sought a payout from his insurance company Nautilus and told Satterfield’s sons that he would secure them a large wrongful death settlement.

He initially told the insurance adjuster that “Ms. Satterfield briefly regained consciousness before EMS arrived… and told him, but no one else, that Mr. Murdaugh’s dogs caused the fall.” Since “South Carolina law imposes a strict liability on dog owners,” he secured a payout of over $4.3 million, according to court documents.

However, none of the money ever reached Satterfield’s sons. The money was diverted into shell accounts held by Murdaugh.

In May of 2022, Murdaugh confessed to diverting the funds into his own shell accounts. Murdaugh did not dispute that he stole the money, which his lawyers blamed on his decades of drug addiction in their motion to vacate the confession.

He admitted that he lied to his insurance companies to secure a higher payout, but insisted that he was not truly liable in Satterfield’s death, claiming she fell due to medical conditions and side effects of medications she was taking at the time.

Following Judge Price’s denial of the motion, attorney Eric Bland — who represents Satterfield’s sons — issued a statement reading in part:

“This is a resounding defeat for team Murdaugh once again. They keep trying to victimize the Satterfields time and time again and each time the door gets slam shut on them. Maybe team Murdaugh will stop once and for all. It’s a great day for justice.”