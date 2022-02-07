Johns Island residents protest proposed land purchase

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Johns Island residents are taking a stand against Charleston County’s latest land purchase proposal.

“We’re just in 100 percent opposition against it,” Johns Island resident Jonathan Williamson said. “We don’t want it here. We think that the County has so many other resources that they can pull from and put that somewhere else.”

The County wants to purchase land along Humbert and Main Roads to manage storm debris, but neighbors say no.

“For this amount of people to show up here in opposition to this,” Williamson said. “That should be a clear sign to our county leadership that you need to go back to the drawing board and find something else, because we don’t want it here.”

Many worry that if this plan does go through, it will affect their quality of life.

“We’re afraid,” Millicent Middleton, a candidate for Charleston County Council, said. “We’re afraid of losing our fresh air. We’re afraid of our water getting polluted.”

Community members also say there are various infrastructure issues that should be addressed first.

“Where’s the focus on what this community needs versus bringing in some other big problem that’s going to destroy our community,” Middleton said.

Several residents say they feel let down by County Council and don’t trust their leadership.

“People are tired,” Williamson said. “They’re tired of being just ran over. It’s time for a change, they deserve better. The people of John’s Island deserve better, and they should get it.”

WCBD News has reached out to Charleston County officials about residents’ concerns, but have yet to hear back.

County Council tabled the proposal when they met on February 1.