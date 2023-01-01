JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting around 3:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early this morning.

Deputies learned, while on the scene, that an individual began shooting toward the outside walls of the club hitting two victims that were inside the building. The shooter left the parking lot in their vehicle shortly after the incident occurred.

Police say that the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital in Savannah for further treatment.

If you have any information related to the crime, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 843-726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 and reference case #23S00014.

This is an ongoing investigation.